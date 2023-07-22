The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 224

0 of 1

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is back in beautiful London, England today, with the solid looking UFC Fight Night 224 event. And because of the time difference, it will kick off in the morning or early afternoon for fans in North America, depending on where you live.

The most significant fight of the card will of course be the main event, which will see rising English heavyweight Top Aspinall take on Polish veteran Marcin Tybura. Aspinall won his first five fights in the UFC, all by stoppage. That included first round wins over Serghei Spivak and Alexander Volkov. However, in his last fight, a contender clash with Curtis Blaydes, he suffered a freak leg injury in just 15 seconds. A year later and all healed up, this fight with the tough Tybura, who was won two in a row, will be his chance to get back on track.

The co-main event has much less significance in terms of rankings, but it should be a good one, as fan favorite Brit Molly McCann takes on Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko at flyweight. Both women are riding stoppage losses, but both posses good finishing ability, so it should be a fun one.

Earlier on the card, British featherweight Nathanial Wood will take on Andre Fili in what looks like a fun matchup, and light heavyweight contender Paul Craig, from Scotland, will make his middleweight debut against fellow submission specialist Andre Muniz of Brazil.

The rest of the card features a plenty of solid European talent, and some tough fighters from further afield.

Keep it locked here for the biggest winners of the card as it all unfolds inside London's O2 Arena.