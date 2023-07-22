2023 Women's World Cup: 6 Takeaways From USWNT's Win vs. Vietnam

0 of 6

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team kicked off their World Cup title defense with a solid 3-0 victory vs. Vietnam.

In what was a lopsided match for the Vlatko Andonovski-led side, the Stars and Stripes dispatched Vietnam with ease, with Sophia Smith making headlines, assisting once and scoring twice in her World Cup debut.

The US showed a strong defense with Naomi Girma and Julie Ertz as their center-back pairing, effectively blocking most of the potential Vietnamese counterattacks.

However, despite the scoreline and positive individual performances, the US struggled to be clinical in front of goal, outshooting the Vietnamese 28-0, but only scoring three times.

As they prepare to take on the Netherlands on Wednesday, the US must take the lessons they learned in this match and improve upon them.

Here are the six takeaways from the USWNT's group stage opener against Vietnam.