Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick Goal to Clinch Inter Miami Win in Debut

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut was picture perfect.

The Argentinian phenom sent the DRV PNK Stadium crowd into a frenzy when he scored the game-winning goal for Inter Miami on a free kick in the 94th minute of Friday night's game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup to lift the club to a 2-1 victory.

After spending the last two seasons with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Messi signed with Inter Miami on Saturday and began practicing with the club earlier this week ahead of his highly-anticipated debut.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project," Messi said in a statement. "The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

The 2022 World Cup winner should only continue to have a significant impact on an Inter Miami squad that struggled mightily prior to his arrival.

The club sits last in the Eastern Conference with a 5-3-14 record and will be back in MLS action on Aug. 20 against Charlotte following its second group stage match of the Leagues Cup against Atlanta United on July 25.