Jets' Robert Saleh: 'I'd Be Shocked' If Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Return for 2024 Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Robert Saleh has been working with Aaron Rodgers for just about three months, but the New York Jets' coach is already starting to see a different side to the 39-year-old signal caller.

Entering his first season in the Big Apple after spending the first 18 years of his career with the Packers, Rodgers has some newfound life and energy with the Jets' young, talented squad.

And Saleh feels it could motivate the four-time league MVP to stick around for at least one more season.

"I don't want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that," Saleh said after practice Friday. "I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose and have a little bit of fun, B.S. with the guys, come in the office, come talk to us and just enjoy playing football.

"Odds are, if you enjoy playing football, you're going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn't put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there."

Despite still having multiple years still remaining on his current deal, Rodgers—who's set to turn 40 in December—has not committed to continue playing past 2023 yet. It's also notable that he revealed that he was leaning "90 percent" towards retirement when he started his darkness retreat back in March.

But when he exited the retreat and heard that the Packers were shopping him around on the trade market, he decided his time in Green Bay was over, ending with him being moved to New York.

Rodgers was acquired in exchange for a trade package that included a 2023 second-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first-round pick if he plays in 65% of the snaps this year.

Thus far, the former Super Bowl MVP has sounded like someone reinvigorated by his new environment, particularly all his young weapons on offense like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson

"When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it's pretty exciting, knowing you can do something," Rodgers said Thursday. "You've got a good window. It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun."

In addition to the budding talent on the field, Rodgers will have plenty of financial motivation to return to the gridiron in 2024 as he has two-years, $109 million remaining on his contract following a restructure that came with the trade.

Last season Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to close his chapter in Green Bay.