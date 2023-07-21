England vs. Haiti: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England is among the early favorites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup and center midfielder Keira Walsh is a big reason why.



Arguably the best at her position in the world, she sets the tone for the Lionesses. As she goes, the team goes. Given her on-field intelligence and superb passing ability, that bodes well for a team hoping to win the country's first Cup since 1966.



Former Manchester City manager Nick Cushing described his former player as, "the most tactically intelligent player I've worked with."



The budding star will have a global stage on which to demonstrate why her coaches and teammates think so highly of her and will need to be at her best to achieve England's goal of capturing the top prize in international play.



Not only is Group D stacked, with the very good China and Denmark teams and Haitian squad with nothing to lose, but potentially awaiting them in the knockout round are Canada and host country Australia, both of whom are tough draws.



Other tournament favorites, Germany and France, could await in the semifinals or finals, should the Lionesses make it that far.



Luckily for Walsh, she will not have to go it alone.



Team captain and star defender Millie Bright will play despite concerns about her health following knee surgery and Katie Robinson is the future of the club. Ditto Lauren James, who has the very real potential to be the player most talked about on this year's team, an impressive feat at just 21 years old.



There are real concerns about depth with the team, though, as defender Leah Williamson, midfielder Fran Kirby and forward Beth Mead are slated to miss the tournament due to injury. Finding the right players to slot into their positions on the field and develop chemistry with the stars will ultimately determine how far England can go in its pursuit of the cup.

