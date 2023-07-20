Women's World Cup 2023: Thursday's Group Results and Friday's Schedule

3 of 4

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The World Cup saw its first significant upset Thursday as co-host New Zealand defeated Norway, 1-0.



Not only was Norway the favorite, but New Zealand had yet to win a single match in any of its five previous World Cup appearances.



Hannah Wilkinson etched her name in the history books, scoring the winning goal on a cross from Jacqui Hand in the 48th minute of play.



"Words can't even describe, honestly. I'm so proud to be a Fern tonight. So grateful for all the Kiwis that came out and supported us tonight. We really felt your support," Wilkinson said after the victory.

"I can't really describe how special it is. It's amazing. It really is."

It was a defining moment from a game that was anything but what fans have come to expect from Norway. It was a sluggish, sloppy, often disjointed affair that culminated with a potential game-tying score by Tuva Hansen that bounced off the crossbar.



"We had some decent chances that we could have scored on ... But really we did not manage to create an established attack that could put pressure on them, which we could have done," Ada Hegerberg said after the match.



Norway was a team that was favored by some to win the entire World Cup and now, there are very clear questions about its ability to compete against the top the world has to offer.



To do so, it will have to be crisper, more focused and wake up a lot sooner than the 25th minute.

