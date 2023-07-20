Bulls Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

1 of 3

Chicago could start its search in-house, as Green has spent the past two-plus seasons in the Windy City.



During this stretch, he has further established himself as one of the league's better defensive role players and showed some encouraging developments with his shot. Those were most apparent in the past two seasons, when his connection rates climbed to 54.7 percent from the field, 36 percent from three and 78 percent at the free-throw line.



But his 2022-23 campaign was thrown off track by right knee surgery. Once the calendar flipped to the new year, he only made four more appearances, none of which lasted longer than 14 minutes.



Still, if the Bulls have reasons to be confident about his health, then they also have reasons to want him back. They've seen the kind of impact he can make as a low-maintenance player who won't take touches away from Vučević, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.



"His greatest attribute, is he knows who he is as a player," coach Billy Donovan told reporters in March. "He kind of plays to who he is. ... He impacts the game with his defense, his energy, his offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, loose balls, all those types of things that he brings to the table.''