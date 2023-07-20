Bulls Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency StealsJuly 20, 2023
Bulls Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals
The Chicago Bulls sent a clear message during the 2023 NBA offseason.
They are pushing forward with their present core intact and aiming for maximum competitiveness.
Nikola Vučević was extended before the market opened. They moved quickly to re-sign Coby White. They added Jevon Carter to fill the void left by the indefinitely injured Lonzo Ball. They brought defense and spot-up shooting to the frontcourt in the form of Torrey Craig.
And they aren't finished yet. They still have restricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu lingering in the market, and they could also target the following three players for minimum contracts that could deliver major returns.
Javonte Green
Chicago could start its search in-house, as Green has spent the past two-plus seasons in the Windy City.
During this stretch, he has further established himself as one of the league's better defensive role players and showed some encouraging developments with his shot. Those were most apparent in the past two seasons, when his connection rates climbed to 54.7 percent from the field, 36 percent from three and 78 percent at the free-throw line.
But his 2022-23 campaign was thrown off track by right knee surgery. Once the calendar flipped to the new year, he only made four more appearances, none of which lasted longer than 14 minutes.
Still, if the Bulls have reasons to be confident about his health, then they also have reasons to want him back. They've seen the kind of impact he can make as a low-maintenance player who won't take touches away from Vučević, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
"His greatest attribute, is he knows who he is as a player," coach Billy Donovan told reporters in March. "He kind of plays to who he is. ... He impacts the game with his defense, his energy, his offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, loose balls, all those types of things that he brings to the table.''
Austin Rivers
While the guard spots aren't obvious needs for the Bulls right now, it's possible Chicago could still look to fortify its backcourt spots. With Dosunmu still unsigned and Dalen Terry failing to impress in summer league, the club could covet another depth piece.
Why not Austin Rivers?
He would give this group more experience (including 64 career playoff games), an ability to play either guard spot, some pesky perimeter defense and maybe more offense than he's shown of late. He had a two-year stretch earlier in his career when he shot a strong percentage from three (37.5) on decent volume (4.9 attempts per game), so maybe there's hope of him getting his groove back on that end.
And, to be clear, he hasn't been disastrous on offense in recent seasons. His scoring output has plummeted (career-lows each of the past two seasons), but he's been a 35.3 percent shooter from range since the start of 2019-20.
Christian Wood
Chicago's center rotation seems solid with Andre Drummond again backing up Vučević, but it isn't exactly special.
You know what could give it a jolt? How about a 6'10" 27-year-old who's been a nightly source of 18.1 points (on 50.9/38.1/67.7 shooting), 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.1 blocks? Sounds interesting, right?
The Bulls might think so, as they've been viewed as a "potential threat" to sign Christian Wood, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. The reasoning is Chicago's newfound flexibility by way of the $10.2 million player exception given for Ball's ongoing absence, but the fit might make sense.
Wood could be a spark-plug scorer who gives Chicago some extra spacing at the 5 spot. He has bounced around plenty (seven teams in seven seasons) and has never been the most reliable defender, but if minimum money (or near-minimum money, at least) is all it takes to bring him aboard, it's hard to see much risk.