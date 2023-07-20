College Football Coaches Most Likely to Get Their First CFP title in the Next 5 Years

0 of 5

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Becoming a coach is about far more than wins and losses. The ultimate on-field goal, nevertheless, is winning a national championship, and college football coaches are transfixed on a national title.

Heading into the 2023 season, five coaches have reached the pinnacle in their careers.

Who might be the next to join Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher and Mack Brown?

The choices are subjective but consider past performance and title potential in 2023, along with how favorably the roster may be built for future years and how well a coach and/or program tends to recruit.