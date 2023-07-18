Austin Ekeler: Contract Request Created a 'Lot of Baggage' in Chargers' Trade Talks

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Austin Ekeler pushed for a trade this offseason in hopes of landing a new contract, but he understands why he'll remain with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2023 season.

Ekeler noted the combination of the Chargers' asking price, on top of his desire for a restructured deal, depressed his trade market.

"No, and that's because I came with a lot of baggage," Ekeler told Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio. "You were going to have to trade some high picks for me. The Chargers, they weren't going to let me go for anything that wasn't up there, so they saw my value there. It's funny how when they allow me the trade, they're like, 'OK, but we want you to get these types of picks,' which were not low picks, 'but we're not going to pay you like you're that type of player.' So, it's kind of interesting where it's like, 'Oh, if you're going to get traded, you got to get traded at this level, but if we're going to keep you, we're going to keep you down here at this level.'

"You can see for them, yeah, it makes sense because they're getting the best of both worlds there. They have the leverage. And so that's why it was tough for me to get anything out there or get a new contract where you're going to have to give up high picks and also restructure my contract. That's just being transparent on my situation."

Ekeler and the Chargers agreed to a revised contract in March that added $1.8 million in incentives to his contract, which expires after the 2023 season. He will make $6.3 million in base salary.

The Chargers signed Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million extension in 2020, at a time when he was coming off a breakout campaign but had yet to establish himself as a full-time starter. He's since become one of the most dynamic running backs in football. Over the last two seasons, Ekeler has compiled 3,195 total yards and 38 total touchdowns.

That performance level led to Ekeler asking the Chargers for a new contract this offseason, but the team rebuffed his advances. While it's clear he's a vital part of their offensive gameplan, the Chargers likely looked at the dwindling overall running back market and Ekeler's age (28) as the reason to keep things year-to-year.

"Look, I signed my four-year deal," Ekeler said. "I am very thankful to have another opportunity to continue to play. I'm going to go out there and play at another high level again. But now there's just more pressure on me because I have no guarantees, and I will be a free agent after this year unless something gets done during the year, which could be a possibility."

Ekeler was one of several running backs to sound off on social media Tuesday after Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were all unable to secure long-term deals after being franchise tagged.

Only one running back, Miles Sanders, received a long-term contract this offseason that guaranteed him more than $10 million at signing. There are only eight running backs making $10 million annually, three of whom are the aforementioned franchise-tagged players.

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb and Alvin Kamara are all signed to long-term deals with averages over $10 million per season, but all five could theoretically be playing their last season for their current franchise. Henry is an impending free agent, while McCaffrey, Jones, Chubb and Kamara are all potential cap casualties if they fail to perform in 2023 or suffer an injury that makes them a question mark for 2024.