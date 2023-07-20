Elly De La Cruz, Kodai Senga and 2023 MLB Rookie Rankings For 2nd Half

2 of 10

25. LHP Tyler Holton, Detroit Tigers (Previous Rank: HM)

Stats: 31 G, 4 HLD, 1.81 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.0 K/9, 49.2 IP, 1.6 WAR

Holton is one of only 13 relievers with at least 30 appearances and a sub-2.00 ERA, and his 49.2 innings pitched are the most of anyone in that group. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks in February.

24. C/DH Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros (Previous Rank: NR)

Stats: 202 PA, 111 OPS+, .267/.287/.487, 22 XBH (10 HR), 23 RBI, 1.2 WAR

Diaz has seen semi-regular action backing up 36-year-old Martín Maldonado behind the plate and filling in for the injured Yordan Alvarez at designated hitter. The 24-year-old has always been viewed as a bat-first catcher, but he has also thrown out 10 of 25 base stealers while tallying four DRS behind the plate.

23. C Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants (Previous Rank: NR)

Stats: 167 PA, 109 OPS+, .276/.309/.462, 18 XBH (5 HR), 29 RBI, 1.4 WAR

The stalled development of former top prospect Joey Bart opened the door for Bailey to get a look in the starting catcher role, and he has seized the opportunity. The 2020 first-round pick would rank even higher if not for a recent slump that has seen him go 6-for-41 with 14 strikeouts in July, and now he needs to prove he can make the necessary adjustments.

22. SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels (Previous Rank: 14)

Stats: 224 PA, 103 OPS+, .249/.327/.421, 20 XBH (7 HR), 26 RBI, 1.6 WAR

Neto missed 21 games leading up to the All-Star break with an oblique strain, but he returned to kick off the second half. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 draft is still just a little over a year removed from playing college baseball, and all signs point to him being a fixture at shortstop for the Angels in the coming seasons.

21. RHP Hunter Brown, Houston Astros (Previous Rank: 4)

Stats: 18 GS, 6-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 33 BB, 118 K, 99.1 IP, 1.0 WAR

Brown was baseball's best rookie pitcher for much of the first half, but he has struggled to a 7.13 ERA and 1.71 WHIP while allowing a .327 opponents' batting average over his last five starts. His ERA has climbed by nearly a full run during that time, and getting him back on track will be one of the keys to success for the Astros in the second half.