James Outman, Hunter Brown and the 2023 MLB Rookie Rankings After 1 Month

The first month of the 2023 MLB season is in the books, which means it's time for the first edition of our rookie power rankings.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman and Houston Astros right-hander Hunter Brown would get my first-place vote for NL and AL Rookie of the Year honors if the season ended today, but there is still a lot of baseball left to be played.

Those two sit atop the rankings in their respective leagues, but do they check in No. 1 and No. 2 in the overall rankings? Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll will certainly have something to say about that.

These rankings will be updated each month throughout the season, with rookies rising and falling based on their recent performances, but for now we only have one month's worth of games to go on, so it's simply a rundown of the best overall rookie performers.

Future expectations, long-term upside, preseason prospect rankings and minor league track records were not a factor in these rankings. The sole focus was 2023 production.

Let the debate begin!