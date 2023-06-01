Francisco Álvarez, Josh Jung and the 2023 MLB Rookie Power Rankings Entering June

Francisco Álvarez, Josh Jung and the 2023 MLB Rookie Power Rankings Entering JuneJune 1, 2023
If this year's rookie class is any indication, the future of Major League Baseball is in good hands.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman was the talk of baseball in April, and while he has since fallen off dramatically, this year's class is still loaded with impact players, including Francisco Álvarez (NYM), Hunter Brown (HOU), Corbin Carroll (ARI), Josh Jung (TEX) and Masataka Yoshida (BOS).
The first edition of our rookie rankings was published on May 1, and as the calendar flips to June, it's time for a fresh take. These rankings will be updated each month throughout the season, with rookies rising and falling based on their recent performances.
Future expectations, long-term upside, preseason prospect rankings and minor league track records were not a factor in these rankings. The sole focus is 2023 production.
Honorable Mentions
Pitchers
RHP Jhony Brito, NYY
RHP J.P. France, HOU
LHP José Hernández, PIT
LHP Tyler Holton, DET
RHP Brent Honeywell Jr., SD
RHP Scott McGough, ARI
RHP Kyle Nelson, ARI
RHP Gregory Santos, CWS
RHP Justin Topa, SEA
The fact that Jhony Brito has managed to hold down a rotation spot after beginning the year as the No. 30 prospect in the New York Yankees system is commendable. The Yankees have gone 6-4 in his 10 appearances, so at the very least he is giving the team a chance to win.
Hitters
3B Brett Baty, NYM
IF José Caballero, SEA
1B Triston Casas, BOS
OF Brenton Doyle, COL
IF Maikel Garcia, KC
SS/3B Gunnar Henderson, BAL
IF/OF Ji Hwan Bae, PIT
OF Corey Julks, HOU
C/OF Blake Sabol, SF
2B Brice Turang, MIL
OF Jordan Walker, STL
Infielder Gunnar Henderson has fallen short of expectations after entering the year as the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner, but he still has a 100 OPS+ and 0.6 WAR in 49 games playing everyday for a contending team. The 21-year-old is hitting .278/.316/.472 with four extra-base hits and six RBI in his last 12 games, so things are moving in the right direction.
Nos. 25-21
25. OF Joey Wiemer, Milwaukee Brewers (Previous Rank: Honorable Mention)
Stats: 169 PA, 58 OPS+, .187/.249/.329, 12 XBH (5 HR), 14 RBI, 7 SB, 0.2 WAR
Among the 199 players with at least 150 plate appearances, Wiemer ranks 194th with a 58 OPS+ and he has a 28.4 percent strikeout rate, yet he has still provided positive value thanks to his defensive work (4 DRS, 22.0 UZR/150) in the outfield.
24. RHP Ian Hamilton, New York Yankees (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 16 G, 1-1, 1 SV, 1 HLD, 1.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12.3 K/9, 1.1 WAR
Hamilton made his MLB debut way back in 2018 with the Chicago White Sox, yet he still carries rookie eligibility in the 2023 season with just 15 career appearances in the majors under his belt. The 27-year-old has been sidelined the last few weeks with a groin strain, but prior to landing on the injured list, he had emerged as a reliable middle relief option.
23. 2B Miguel Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 199 PA, 99 OPS+, .225/.328/.414, 20 XBH (5 HR), 25 RBI, 0.5 WAR
While he is still searching for the power stroke that saw him tally 32 doubles and 17 home runs in 113 games at Triple-A last season, Vargas has still been a roughly league average offensive producer. His 12.6 percent walk rate has helped offset his low batting average.
22. SS Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees (Previous Rank: 7)
Stats: 220 PA, 77 OPS+, .198/.277/.365, 15 XBH (8 HR), 24 RBI, 13 SB, 1.1 WAR
Volpe is a solid defender (4 DRS) who has provided the second-most value on the base paths of any player in baseball, according to the FanGraphs base-running metric. The batting average is still not where it needs to be, but he has found other ways to make an impact.
21. OF James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous Rank: 1)
Stats: 201 PA, 110 OPS+, .234/.323/.469, 20 XBH (9 HR), 29 RBI, 6 SB, 0.7 WAR
It was only a matter of time before a sky-high strikeout rate caught up to Outman. The April standout hit just .165/.261/.291 with 34 strikeouts in 92 plate appearances in May, and his 34.8 percent strikeout rate overall is the second-worst mark among qualified hitters.
Nos. 20-16
20. SS Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 191 PA, 73 OPS+, .244/.288/.389, 19 XBH (3 HR), 22 RBI, 0.7 WAR
Tovar's offensive numbers are nothing to write home about, but he has been one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. The 21-year-old ranks second among all shortstops in overall defensive value, according to FanGraphs, and that alone is enough to earn him a spot in the top 20.
19. IF Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 81 PA, 119 OPS+, .325/.333/.475, 8 XBH (2 HR), 15 RBI, 0.7 WAR
Schmitt turned heads during spring training when he posted a .930 OPS in 48 plate appearances, and while he didn't make the team out of camp, he continued to swing it well at Triple-A before he was finally called up on May 9. The 24-year-old has started multiple games at second base, shortstop and third base.
18. OF Dominic Fletcher, Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 85 PA, 125 OPS+, .308/.349/.474, 8 XBH (2 HR), 13 RBI, 0.6 WAR
Fletcher is the latest outfielder to emerge from a D-backs farm system that has churned them out in recent years. The 25-year-old hit .312/.378/.486 with 35 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs and 72 RBI in the upper levels of the minors last year, and he packs a punch in his 5'9" frame.
17. SS Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 63 PA, 158 OPS+, .357/.429/.554, 7 XBH (2 HR), 8 RBI, 0.7 WAR
Despite having just 13 big league games under his belt, McLain has already made a major impact in Cincinnati. The 2021 first-round pick hit .348/.474/.710 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 38 games at Triple-A before making his MLB debut on May 15, and it looks like he could be up for good after winning NL Player of the Week last week.
16. RHP Eury Pérez, Miami Marlins (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 4 GS, 2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 10 BB, 19 K, 19.0 IP, 0.4 WAR
With a towering 6'8" frame, a fastball that averages 97.3 mph and a pair of elite breaking pitches, Pérez checks all the boxes to be a frontline starter for the next decade. He just turned 20 years old on April 15, so expect him to be on a tight innings limit this year, but the future is extremely bright.
Nos. 15-11
15. RHP Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays (Previous Rank: 9)
Stats: 6 GS, 3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5 BB, 42 K, 30.0 IP, 0.3 WAR
Bradley made three starts in April, spent a few weeks back in the minors, then returned for three more starts in May as the Rays look to maximize his innings without overextending him. The 22-year-old ranks fourth among all pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched with a stellar 8.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
14. SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 157 PA, 95 OPS+, .246/.325/.384, 13 XBH (3 HR), 18 RBI, 1.4 WAR
Less than a year after he was selected No. 13 overall in the 2022 draft, Neto was in the big leagues. The 22-year-old has better offensive numbers than Anthony Volpe and Ezequiel Tovar despite having less minor league seasoning, and he has also been a standout defender (5 DRS, 1.0 UZR/150).
13. 1B Ryan Noda, Oakland Athletics (Previous Rank: 10)
Stats: 179 PA, 143 OPS+, .234/.391/.454, 18 XBH (6 HR), 19 RBI, 1.3 WAR
One of the few bright spots on an awful Oakland team, Noda has played his way into the starting first base job thanks to his elite on-base skills. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, and his 18.4 percent walk rate ranks second among qualified hitters.
12. LHP Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 7 GS, 2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 11 BB, 43 K, 39.2 IP, 1.0 WAR
Allen has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start, and he is making a strong case to stick in the Cleveland rotation even after Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale return from injury. The 24-year-old has been a bit more hittable than some of the other pitchers ahead of him on this list, allowing 9.3 hits per nine innings and a .256 opponents' batting average.
11. RHP Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners (Previous Rank: NR)
Stats: 6 GS, 3-2, 3.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 3 BB, 31 K, 36.0 IP, 0.8 WAR
After rattling off five straight quality starts to begin his MLB career, Miller was shelled last time out against the New York Yankees, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs in 4.2 innings. The 24-year-old allowed just 17 base runners in 31.1 innings over his first five starts, but now he'll need to prove he can bounce back from his first bad outing.
Nos. 10-6
10. RHP Kodai Senga, New York Mets (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 10 GS, 5-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 BB, 70 K, 55.0 IP, 1.0 WAR
After struggling a bit with his command the first month of the season, Senga posted a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 29 innings over five starts in May. His forkball has generated a 59.1 percent whiff rate and already ranks as one of the best putaway pitches in baseball.
9. RHP Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles (Previous Rank: 6)
Stats: 23 G, 1-0, 4 SV, 11 HLD, 0.93 ERA, 0.59 WHIP, 9.3 K/9, 1.9 WAR
Cano was nearly perfect through his first 17 appearances, tossing 21.2 scoreless innings while retiring 62 of the 67 batters he faced, but things have not gone quite as smoothly of late. The 29-year-old has allowed 12 hits and three earned runs in 7.1 innings over his last six games, and now he'll need to make the necessary adjustments.
8. OF Esteury Ruiz, Oakland Athletics (Previous Rank: 8)
Stats: 245 PA, 101 OPS+, .274/.340/.356, 15 XBH (1 HR), 24 RBI, 27 SB, 0.5 WAR
Ruiz is currently on pace for 77 steals, which would be the most by a rookie since Vince Coleman set the rookie record with 110 thefts during the 1985 season. The 24-year-old also has good contact skills and some gap power, and he hit .292/.344/.407 in May.
7. RHP Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 6 GS, 1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9 BB, 34 K, 34.1 IP, 0.9 WAR
Bibee has been the better of Cleveland's two rookie standouts in the starting rotation, and he has continued trending up since making his MLB debut on April 26. The 24-year-old has recorded three straight quality starts, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 19.2 innings during that stretch.
6. 1B/3B Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds (Previous Rank: HM)
Stats: 221 PA, 119 OPS+, .288/.353/.485, 23 XBH (7 HR), 26 RBI, 1.0 WAR
Steer hit .318/.368/.551 over 112 plate appearances in May while leading all rookies with 34 hits. With Joey Votto on the injured list, he has taken over as the starting first baseman after opening the year at the hot corner, and that could end up being his long-term home defensively.
5. C Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets
Previous Rank: NR
Stats: 117 PA, 132 OPS+, .259/.316/.537, 14 XBH (8 HR), 19 RBI, 1.0 WAR
Despite his status as one of baseball's elite prospects, Francisco Álvarez was sent to Triple-A to start the season after veteran Omar Narváez was signed to a one-year deal in free agency to give him more time to develop defensively.
That plan lasted exactly nine games when Narváez went down with a strained calf and Álvarez was recalled from the minors.
The 21-year-old posted a .584 OPS through his first 18 games before homering twice against the Cincinnati Reds on May 9, and he has built off that performance to emerge as one of baseball's hottest hitters the past few weeks.
Over his last nine games, he is hitting .353/.405/.853 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 37 plate appearances, and the Mets moved him up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order on Sunday.
4. RHP Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Previous Rank: 3
Stats: 10 GS, 5-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 18 BB, 66 K, 57.2 IP, 1.0 WAR
Hunter Brown made a splash as a September call-up last season, posting a 0.89 ERA in 20.1 innings to earn a spot on the postseason roster. He followed that up with 3.2 scoreless innings of work in the playoffs, cementing his status as one of the game's best pitching prospects.
The departure of Justin Verlander in free agency and an injury to Lance McCullers Jr. opened up a spot for him in the Opening Day rotation, and he has made an immediate impact in his new role.
The 24-year-old leads all AL rookies in innings pitched (57.2) and strikeouts (66), and he racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven strong innings against the Oakland Athletics in his last start.
With a fastball that averages 96.0 mph, a hard slider that sits in the low 90s, and a high-spin curveball that has accounted for 33 of his 66 strikeouts, he has frontline stuff and is well on his way to joining Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier atop the rotation.
3. OF Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
Previous Rank: 4
Stats: 203 PA, 135 OPS+, .313/.389/.486, 18 XBH (6 HR), 30 RBI, 0.8 WAR
Masataka Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Boston Red Sox during the offseason following seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes, including a 2022 season where he batted .336/.449/.559 with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 89 RBI in 121 games.
The 29-year-old currently ranks third in the AL batting title race with a .313 average, and he has tallied almost as many walks (20) as strikeouts (21) while making a seamless adjustment against MLB pitching.
Below average defensive metrics (-3 DRS, -1.6 UZR/150) in left field have undercut his overall value, and his middling average exit velocity (49th percentile) raises some questions about his power potential, but he can flat-out hit.
It's currently a coin toss between him and Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung in the AL Rookie of the Year race, and neither has a glaring red flag as far as potential regression is concerned.
2. 3B Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
Previous Rank: 5
Stats: 219 PA, 136 OPS+, .291/.338/.527, 23 XBH (12 HR), 37 RBI, 1.8 WAR
Josh Jung was viewed as one of the most polished hitters in the 2019 draft class when the Texas Rangers selected him No. 8 overall, but his development was derailed by the canceled 2020 minor league season and major injuries in 2021 and 2022.
The 25-year-old finally made his MLB debut last year as a September call-up and he tallied 10 extra-base hits in 102 plate appearances to stake a claim to the starting third base job, and he has been one of baseball's most productive rookies this year.
Slotted primarily in the No. 5 spot in the batting order for a team that leads the majors with 6.4 runs per game, Jung leads all rookies in hits (60), home runs (12), RBI (37) and total bases (109).
He has also provided quality defensive metrics (2 DRS, 6.3 UZR/150) as part of, arguably, the best defensive infield in baseball.
1. OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
Previous Rank: 2
Stats: 207 PA, 144 OPS+, .285/.374/.520, 23 XBH (9 HR), 20 RBI, 16 SB, 1.8 WAR
The Arizona Diamondbacks front office saw enough in a 32-game audition from Corbin Carroll last season to sign him to an eight-year, $111 million extension, and that is already looking like a potential steal.
The 22-year-old ranks second on a contending D-backs team with 1.8 WAR through 52 games, and his versatility in the outfield has helped the team roll out a variety of different lineups, as he has played at least 15 games at all three outfield spots.
His mix of contact ability, power, speed and defense is the reason he began the year as one of baseball's top prospects, and his impressive toolbox has been on full display through the first two months of the season.
With James Outman falling off and Francisco Álvarez still in the process of making up for a slow start, he is far and away the front-runner for NL Rookie of the Year honors entering the month of June.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.