Francisco Álvarez, Josh Jung and the 2023 MLB Rookie Power Rankings Entering June

15. RHP Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays (Previous Rank: 9)

Stats: 6 GS, 3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5 BB, 42 K, 30.0 IP, 0.3 WAR

Bradley made three starts in April, spent a few weeks back in the minors, then returned for three more starts in May as the Rays look to maximize his innings without overextending him. The 22-year-old ranks fourth among all pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched with a stellar 8.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

14. SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels (Previous Rank: HM)

Stats: 157 PA, 95 OPS+, .246/.325/.384, 13 XBH (3 HR), 18 RBI, 1.4 WAR

Less than a year after he was selected No. 13 overall in the 2022 draft, Neto was in the big leagues. The 22-year-old has better offensive numbers than Anthony Volpe and Ezequiel Tovar despite having less minor league seasoning, and he has also been a standout defender (5 DRS, 1.0 UZR/150).

13. 1B Ryan Noda, Oakland Athletics (Previous Rank: 10)

Stats: 179 PA, 143 OPS+, .234/.391/.454, 18 XBH (6 HR), 19 RBI, 1.3 WAR

One of the few bright spots on an awful Oakland team, Noda has played his way into the starting first base job thanks to his elite on-base skills. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, and his 18.4 percent walk rate ranks second among qualified hitters.

12. LHP Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians (Previous Rank: HM)

Stats: 7 GS, 2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 11 BB, 43 K, 39.2 IP, 1.0 WAR

Allen has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start, and he is making a strong case to stick in the Cleveland rotation even after Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale return from injury. The 24-year-old has been a bit more hittable than some of the other pitchers ahead of him on this list, allowing 9.3 hits per nine innings and a .256 opponents' batting average.

11. RHP Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners (Previous Rank: NR)

Stats: 6 GS, 3-2, 3.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 3 BB, 31 K, 36.0 IP, 0.8 WAR

After rattling off five straight quality starts to begin his MLB career, Miller was shelled last time out against the New York Yankees, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs in 4.2 innings. The 24-year-old allowed just 17 base runners in 31.1 innings over his first five starts, but now he'll need to prove he can bounce back from his first bad outing.