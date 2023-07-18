Cavs' Isaiah Mobley Wins MVP for 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Cavs greatness seems to run in the family.

With a dominant performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Vegas Summer League championship win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Isaiah Mobley, older brother of budding Cavs' star Evan Mobley, won the championship game MVP.

Mobley, 23, was aggressive from the start, dropping a game-high 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Just doing a little bit of everything in the 99-78 victory.

The performance capped off a perfect 6-0 Vegas run for Cleveland and Mobley saved his best performance for when it mattered most. The Cavs were even able to shut down Summer League's "regular season" MVP Cam Whitmore, who finished with just 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field.

Mobley, who signed a two-way deal to return to the Cavs on July 7, will be hoping his latest performance helps increase his chances of joining his brother and getting a better standing with the full roster.

After being drafted in the second round last year, he spent most of the season with Cleveland's G League affiliate the Cleveland Charge, with whom he was named an All-NBA G League Third Team selection.