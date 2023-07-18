X

NBA

    Cavs' Isaiah Mobley Wins MVP for 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

    Francisco RosaJuly 18, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 17: Isaiah Mobley #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game on July 17, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Cavs greatness seems to run in the family.

    With a dominant performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Vegas Summer League championship win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Isaiah Mobley, older brother of budding Cavs' star Evan Mobley, won the championship game MVP.

    Mobley, 23, was aggressive from the start, dropping a game-high 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Just doing a little bit of everything in the 99-78 victory.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    🗣 MVP <br><br>Isaiah Mobley takes home the Summer League championship game MVP award. <a href="https://t.co/y54jbv8ru5">pic.twitter.com/y54jbv8ru5</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Isaiah Mobley making it look easy 👏 <br><br>He's up to 28 points‼️ <a href="https://t.co/okWibTfjDl">pic.twitter.com/okWibTfjDl</a>

    The performance capped off a perfect 6-0 Vegas run for Cleveland and Mobley saved his best performance for when it mattered most. The Cavs were even able to shut down Summer League's "regular season" MVP Cam Whitmore, who finished with just 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field.

    Mobley, who signed a two-way deal to return to the Cavs on July 7, will be hoping his latest performance helps increase his chances of joining his brother and getting a better standing with the full roster.

    After being drafted in the second round last year, he spent most of the season with Cleveland's G League affiliate the Cleveland Charge, with whom he was named an All-NBA G League Third Team selection.

