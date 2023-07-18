Fact or Fiction: Deciding Which NFL Teams Will Break Playoff Drought in 2023

2 of 5

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Carolina Panthers were one of the more intriguing squads to follow last year. Despite an atrocious start that saw head coach Matt Rhule get fired after the team won just one of its first five contests, Carolina improbably rebounded and managed to stay in playoff contention until Week 17.

While that turnaround didn't help interim head coach Steve Wilks get the job Rhule vacated—the Panthers hired Frank Reich in the offseason to fill it—it still inspired some confidence in this group for 2023.

One of the biggest issues the Panthers had to contend with last season was a revolving door of ineffective quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all had their shot to prove they were the right man for the job, but none of them impressed in a meaningful way.

This led to Carolina's brass making an all-in move this offseason, putting together a package of early picks and shipping star wideout DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

While the Panthers used that selection to get their quarterback of the future in Bryce Young, it would be a shock if the Alabama product can guide this squad to the playoffs in Year 1. The rookie not only has plenty of developmental struggles in his future, but the roster is also chock-full of holes that were hastily plugged with over-the-hill veterans and budget journeymen.

An aging Adam Thielen will be the team's top wideout in 2023, contending with the oft-injured DJ Chark Jr. and still-raw Terrace Marshall Jr. for looks. Hayden Hurst had a solid season with the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but the veteran tight end has never gone over 571 receiving yards or six scores in a season. Miles Sanders replaced D'Onta Foreman as the lead back, but the 26-year-old just had his first healthy season since his rookie year and is a big risk to miss more time.

There simply isn't enough firepower to contend here, even in an NFC South that looks wide-open.

Fiction: The Panthers will not break their five-year playoff drought in 2023.