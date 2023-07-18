Projecting College Football's Preseason Top 25 for 2023 Before Fall Camp

2 of 5

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

20. Oregon State Beavers

Do the Beavers bring up the rear on the Pac-12's second tier? Or are they leading the third? As long as Oregon State capitalizes on its opening stretch, a Friday night showdown with Utah should determine where the Beavers land in the league's hierarchy.

19. Oklahoma Sooners

Not only is Oklahoma looking to make a statement in its final Big 12 season, but the Sooners are also looming for a bounce-back year. They stumbled to a frustrating 6-7 record in Brent Venables' first season at the helm. The schedule sets up quite nicely, considering OU's toughest game in September is one of SMU, Cincinnati or Iowa State.

18. TCU Horned Frogs

Perhaps this is a "disrespectful" landing spot for last year's national runner-up, but TCU again has much to prove. Max Duggan's replacement is Chandler Morris—who initially won the QB job in 2022 until an injury sidelined him—so that's not a huge concern. The issue is the Horned Frogs otherwise have to revamp the skill positions on offense.

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Unlike last season, Ole Miss doesn't ease into the 2023 campaign. Along with a trip to Tulane in Week 2, the Rebels head to Alabama and host LSU before September ends. If that's not the most difficult opening month for any team, it certainly is close.

16. Kansas State Wildcats

Never flashy, typically steady. That's the short version of Kansas State, which finally hit 10 wins in 2022 after six seasons of eight or nine wins in the previous nine years. By no means is K-State expected to compete for a national crown, but the Wildcats are an upper-tier Big 12 squad.