    Bengals' Joe Burrow Compared to Tom Brady, Drew Brees by NFL Scout in 2023 Rankings

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 17, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field during an offseason workout at Paycor Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow drew high praise in a poll of the NFL's top quarterbacks conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

    "He takes time to appreciate because the elite athlete isn't what you see first," one scout said to Fowler. "But the more you watch him, the more you're like, Damn, he's doing the right thing every play. It's a lot like [Drew] Brees and [Tom] Brady where they start doing things so consistently every year and you're thinking, Well, maybe he really is that guy."

