Bengals' Joe Burrow Compared to Tom Brady, Drew Brees by NFL Scout in 2023 Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow drew high praise in a poll of the NFL's top quarterbacks conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"He takes time to appreciate because the elite athlete isn't what you see first," one scout said to Fowler. "But the more you watch him, the more you're like, Damn, he's doing the right thing every play. It's a lot like [Drew] Brees and [Tom] Brady where they start doing things so consistently every year and you're thinking, Well, maybe he really is that guy."

