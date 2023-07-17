Biggest Winners and Losers from NBA Las Vegas Summer League

1 of 5

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The challenge for a top-heavy Cavs team with no first-round picks left to trade and a roster pushing up against the luxury tax is to find and develop young talent.

If this summer was any indication, Cleveland is certainly on the right path.

While the Cavs summer league roster lacked the star power of other squads, this was an incredibly deep and talented team that began 5-0 overall and clinched a spot in the Summer League Finals led by 2023 second-round pick Emoni Bates.

Bates showed off his shot-making ability, drilling 41.0 percent of his threes while averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds overall. The 6'9" forward showed flashes of being an elite scorer while also exhibiting some strong defense at times as well, something that was lacking during his time at Eastern Michigan.

If Bates even comes close to reaching his sky-high potential, Cleveland could have the steal of the draft.

The other two-way contract guys, Craig Porter Jr. and Isaiah Mobley, looked like NBA players as well.

After going undrafted out of Wichita State, Porter continued to impact the game in a number of areas, averaging 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 48.2 percent overall. Mobley, the older brother of teammate Evan, showed off his versatile game while putting up 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Sam Merrill made his case to crack an NBA rotation with his three-point shooting, knocking down 4.8 per game on 43.2 percent shooting while leading the Cavaliers with 18.8 points in his four games.

While the undefeated record was nice, the Cavs have to be thrilled with how many potential rotation players popped up during summer league to help Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mobley this year.