Fantasy Football 2023: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper Advice

If you're brand new to fantasy football drafting, the first step is to know your league's roster and scoring rules. In PPR leagues, players who, well make receptions, tend to be more valuable than those that don't. Knowing how many RB, WR and flex spots are at your disposal can also help guide you through the early rounds.



It's not exactly worth kicking off a draft with three running backs if you can only start two of them, after all.



Since we're looking at PPR scoring, the general rule is to target every-down running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler early, along with high-volume pass-catchers like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce.



In keeper leagues, positioning is everything. Did you win your league's championship last year with McCaffrey and Kelce as the centerpieces of your roster? It's probably better to keep them than hope to get similar production out of whoever else is available at the No. 10 and No. 11 slots—the assumed position for a reigning champ in a 10-team snake draft.



If your team didn't fare so well, however, it can be more beneficial to start over and take the top player with the first, second or third pick. Keep in mind that many keepers will be off the board, but a few elite players should slip through the proverbial cracks.



Rookies will also be available, though Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is the only one worth a first-round selection this year. The Texas product will be in a split-backfield situation, but Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith is gearing up to use him in a multitude of roles.



"He uses me everywhere," Robinson said, per ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr. "From receiver to running back."



Other running backs to consider early include Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.



But don't discount rookies who are trending toward the latter rounds. There's some risk involved because first-year players are completely unproven, but that also means that extreme value can often be found.



Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick, didn't receive a ton of fantasy hype heading into 2022 but finished with 30 receptions, 1,104 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.



Managers should also beware of drafting players entering uncertain situations early. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, for example, is the reigning rushing champion. However, there's no guarantee that he suits up for Las Vegas in Week 1.



According to Paloma Villicana of Fox 5 Las Vegas, Jacobs won't report to training camp if he doesn't have a long-term deal in place before the July 17 deadline.



Unless you're targeting Kelce or perhaps Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, don't focus on the position too early. There are few truly elite tight ends in the fantasy game. The same is true at quarterback, where there's a noticeable drop-off behind steady producers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and rising dual threat Justin Fields.



Make sure to invest in at least three skill players before grabbing a signal-caller, and if you're not completely sold on the available options, don't reach for a quarterback early. Serviceable starters can generally be found late.



Lions quarterback Jared Goff, for example, wasn't in the fantasy spotlight ahead of 2022 but finished with 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.



Be confident in your picks, target upside instead of just blindly filling bench spots late and don't ever reach for a kicker.

