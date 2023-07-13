Erling Haaland Named EA Sports FC 24 Cover Star; Trailer, Pre-order Details Revealed

Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Erling Haaland is at the top of the soccer world after helping Manchester City capture its first-ever Champions League title and a treble.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Norwegian phenom was named the EA Sports FC 24 cover athlete on Thursday, replacing Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé and Australia's Samantha Kerr as the face of the game.

Haaland is the first cover athlete for the rebranded video game that had been known as EA Sports FIFA for nearly 30 years. EA Sports FC was announced last year when the company failed to come to terms with FIFA on a licensing agreement.

EA Sports FC 24 is available for preorder on multiple platforms, including Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Both the standard edition and ultimate edition are available for preorder, but preordering the ultimate edition comes with additional perks, including up to seven days of early access and 4,600 FC points.

EA Sports FC officially launches on Sept. 29.