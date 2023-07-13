Heat's Haywood Highsmith Has $1.9M Contract Guaranteed for 2023-24 Season

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have guaranteed Haywood Highsmith's contract for the 2023-24 season.

Highsmith's agent, Jerry Dianis, confirmed the news to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Highsmith is set to make $1,902,137 next season, per Spotrac. He will become a restricted free agent next year if the Heat extend a $2.38 million qualifying offer. If not, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old out of Wheeling University averaged 4.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game last regular season. He played in 54 games and started 11.

Highsmith enjoyed some big games in the playoffs, notably scoring 15 points in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and dropping 18 more in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Denver Nuggets.

He only played 8.9 minutes per game in the postseason but was highly efficient when called upon, shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

Highsmith served as yet another undrafted gem for the Heat, who joined the team on an initial 10-day contract in Dec. 2021 and later signed a deal to remain in Miami in March 2022.

He was ultimately an important piece to round out the back of the Heat rotation as the team went from a No. 8 seed to the NBA Finals, becoming the second team in league history to accomplish that feat.

Now he's back for at least one more year as the Heat look to build upon that extraordinary run.