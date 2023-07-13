MLB Trade Rumors: Royals' Salvador Pérez Has 'Quiet' Market Ahead of Deadline

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

The market for Kansas City Royals star Salvador Pérez has been "quiet" ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo emphatically stated in June that the Royals "don't have any intention of trading Salvy."

"It's not something we're looking to do. But it doesn't mean that teams won't ask about him," he told reporters. "I will confirm the report was accurate, that the team called and asked about him. But unfortunately, it was leaked. Those conversations should remain private. In this case, it didn't. The unfortunate thing is, he's a player on our team, he's trying to lead our team."

Beyond the fact Pérez is the most tenured member of the roster, a few elements likely limit what Kansas City could get back in a trade.

The 33-year-old is signed for at least two more seasons and will earn $42 million, and he has a club option for 2026 worth $13.5 million with a $2 million buyout as well. That's not an insignificant chunk of change for an aging player at the catcher position.

Pérez's production this season isn't helping on that front. Through the first half of the season, he has a .246/.289/.435 slash line, and his 98 OPS+ is on pace to be his lowest since 2018, per Baseball Reference.

When it comes to a trade, the ball is entirely in the eight-time All-Star's court, which further complicates matters.

MLB players with 10 total years of service time along with at least five consecutive years on the same team are granted veto rights on any trade. Pérez doesn't have the luxury of handpicking his next destination, but he can at least decide where he doesn't want to play.

The Royals are last in the American League Central at 26-65. It's only a matter of time before they're mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so flipping Pérez for a haul of prospects would help to further their long-term goals.

However, there's a symbolic value to keeping a player as beloved by fans as the five-time Gold Glove winner. Picollo described him as a "Royals icon" when naming him the team captain ahead of the season. Only three other players in franchise history had earned the captain designation.

An experienced catcher can also be hugely beneficial to a young pitching staff. Kansas City's inability to properly develop its pitchers is a big reason why the team's rebuild is extending in perpetuity.

Removing Pérez from the equation may not help on that front.