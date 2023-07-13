X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Knicks' Charlie Brown Jr. vs. Magic's Anthony Black, Jett Howard

    Erin WalshJuly 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Anthony Black #0 of Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Candice Ward/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks defeated the Orlando Magic 82-80 on Wednesday night in NBA Summer League action at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, and it proved to be a tremendous showing for Charlie Brown Jr.

    Brown—not the iconic character from the comic strip Peanuts—finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks in just over 32 minutes.

    With Brown thriving in the desert, Knicks fans are calling for the 26-year-old to make New York's opening night roster:

    Siddique Farooqi @SidFar_

    The Summer Knicks were led tonight by Charlie Brown and I so desperately hope he makes the team.

    hawkhillhardwood @HHHardwood

    Charlie Brown Jr with another really good outing tonight. Shot 3-7 from deep, and finished with 19 points and 6 boards. Also assisted on bucket that sent game to overtime. Former St. Joe's star has been very good in NBA Summer League. <a href="https://t.co/2kgrmVF7Mx">https://t.co/2kgrmVF7Mx</a>

    kcekjm @kcekjm

    Charlie Brown Jr. is the best player on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> Summer League team.

    Ross Thompson @LedTasso_36

    This guy on the Knicks summer league team name is Charlie Brown Jr. and solely based on that, he should make the roster

    jumpman dep ⛹️‍♂️ @TheRealDEP

    charlie brown jr. has been by far the best player for the knicks in the summer league

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Another strong game for Charlie Brown Junior, who clearly has more game than Senior <a href="https://t.co/gNk521g9Zo">pic.twitter.com/gNk521g9Zo</a>

    Kris Pursiainen @krispursiainen

    Charlie Brown Jr. shows enough flashes of "NBA stuff" to be worth keeping around in Westchester to get on-court reps over time

    x - Mamba Out 🐍✌🏽🥺 @KissMyNike

    Charlie Brown jr should get a two way contract <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> I'm intrigued

    Brown began his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season as an undrafted free agent out of Saint Joseph's. He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

    Now on New York's Summer League roster, Brown is vying for a regular-season roster spot with the big club.

    As for the Magic, Jett Howard, the son of former NBA player Juwan Howard, was also highly impressive in Wednesday's game, notching 22 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in just over 35 minutes.

    Anthony Black added eight points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in nearly 34 minutes.

    While Howard drew much of the reaction from Magic fans, both players drew rave reviews on Twitter after the game:

    EVRYDAY Carter @EVRYDAYCarter

    Jett Howard is more than just a role player, the people will find out soon <a href="https://t.co/SYT1olQbh2">https://t.co/SYT1olQbh2</a>

    Alfred Ezman @AlfredEzman

    Jett Howard with some nice three-point shooting tonight! Love to see that out of him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K24SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K24SummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orlandomagic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orlandomagic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jetthoward?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jetthoward</a>

    Dee💰 @DeeMuhney4

    Jett Howard will be fun to watch this season 💯

    Marco Freshcobar® @TheEazyEffect

    Never really payed attention to Jett Howard's game but watching him tonight he definitely gonna have good NBA career if he keep shooting like he been doing in the summer league <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K24SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K24SummerLeague</a>

    WeltGawd @MagicMan816

    Jett Howard is litterally the 2k My Player I make every year.

    Love the 🏀range @LoveTheOrange1

    Anthony Black with 14 boards from the guard position. <br><br>That's making an effort

    Rel @cozyboyrell

    Anthony Black making winning plays! Love that

    Jay @JAYMAN096

    Tough to not get excited about seeing Anthony Black playin with some of the Magic starters.🔥

    Mooh3e @mooh3e

    Anthony Black makes winning plays

    JT @mrjebt

    Anthony Black is real!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureNBAAllStar</a>

    The Magic selected Black sixth overall in the 2023 draft out of Arkansas and Howard 11th overall out of Michigan.

    With both continuing to show flashes of their potential at the next level, they should be two of the most intriguing young players to watch in Orlando next season on a roster that also includes Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.