NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Ben Simmons Not Discussed in Damian Lillard-Heat 3-Way Deal

Perhaps the Brooklyn Nets will get involved in the ongoing Damian Lillard situation as a third team in a potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat, but they reportedly haven't discussed including Ben Simmons in any such deal.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Nets "have not held any meaningful trade conversation regarding Simmons and this Lillard-to-Miami blockbuster."

The situation is at something of a stalemate at this point.

Lillard requested a trade from Portland, and all indications are he wants to play for the Heat. Yet a one-team market undercuts the Trail Blazers' leverage in negotiations, and the Heat have not made an offer to their liking at this point.

"Miami's best offer to Portland hasn't even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray," Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian reported. "The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star."

That means there will likely need to be a third team to facilitate any Lillard-to-Miami realities.

Fischer noted that despite "league-wide speculation" the Nets might be interested in landing Tyler Herro and getting rid of Simmons as a possible third team, the front office is "intrigued to see how a healthy, former three-time All-Star can perform in a much different Brooklyn environment."

The remaining two years and approximately $80 million on the LSU product's contract is also something of a hindrance in possible negotiations.

There was a time when plenty of teams surely would have been interested in Simmons. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft has a Rookie of the Year, three All-Star nods and two All-Defensive selections on his resume and was a member of the All-NBA Third Team as recently as 2019-20.

However, injuries and a lack of offensive aggression have undercut his value.

Simmons didn't play a single game in 2021-22 and then averaged a mere 6.9 points in 42 games last season before he was shut down. Things will look different if and when he returns to the floor with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and others as the primary options in Brooklyn, and perhaps that can help him rediscover his previous form.

For now, it doesn't seem like he will be on the move in any Lillard trade.