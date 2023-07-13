Buying or Selling MLB Betting Odds Favorites to Win Their Divisions in 2023

1 of 6

Current Odds

Tampa Bay Rays (-210)

Baltimore Orioles (+400)

Toronto Blue Jays (+750)

New York Yankees (+1000)

Boston Red Sox (+4500)

The struggles for the Rays recently are worth considering and should not be minimized. Toward the end of the first half of the season, the Rays' pitching injuries caught up with them.

Tampa Bay lost lefty Jeffrey Springs, who had an excellent start to the season, to Tommy John surgery after making just three starts. In 16 innings pitched, he was 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 24 strikeouts and just four walks.

Drew Rasmussen is out until the middle of 2024 with UCL surgery. Tyler Glasnow is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in eight starts, the most recent of which he was pulled early due to cramps.

Then there's the offense, which probably outperformed itself early in the season. Since April, the Rays' OPS has dipped each month from .885 to .788 in May; .740 in June and a lousy .584 through just eight games in July.

Tampa lost its first seven games of the month before finishing ahead of the break with a 10-4 against Atlanta, arguably the best team in baseball at the moment.

This is a good baseball team, but not the great one their record indicated after the first week of May, when Tampa was 27-7.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have been remarkably consistent. They were 22-11 after that first week, and maintained a winning percentage above .600. They are a slightly above average hitting team that's done an even better job of creating and producing runs.

The question for Baltimore is still whether its pitching holds up against one of the stronger remaining schedules in baseball. While every team is above .500 in the AL East, none of them appear to be either as good as the Rays, or likely to track them down.

Even with the Rays' struggles, they are the only team with a higher expected win-loss record than their actual record.

Tampa is, at once, not as good as we once thought, but still the best team in the AL East.

Buy or Sell Rays Winning the Division: Buy