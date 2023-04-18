MLB Rumors: Rays' Jeffrey Springs to Undergo Tommy John Surgery; Out Until 2024

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, according to Marc Topkin of theTampa Bay Times.

The Rays announced Tuesday that Springs was diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain. He was placed on the 15-day injured list in what Topkins called a "procedural" move so the team could activate Taj Bradley.

