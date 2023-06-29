7 Predictions for the Rest of the 2023 MLB Season

2 of 7

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was some temptation to include the Dodgers here—they have the fifth-highest payroll in MLB—but they look like a playoff team. They hit as well as anyone: top five in runs scored, second in home runs and sixth in OPS.

So that leaves the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

Barring a run we have no reason to anticipate, it's already time to bury the Mets and Padres.

Steve Cohen felt the need to hold a press conference to discuss the disappointing Mets, and isn't ruling out trading away players at the deadline if the team doesn't improve quickly. The fourth-place Mets are currently 36-44 and an eye-popping 17 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They also have the third-hardest remaining schedule.

The Padres are a top-heavy lineup that is hitting just .232 as a team while hovering around the Mendoza line with runners in scoring position. As opposed to adding at the deadline, they may need to trade free-agent-to-be Blake Snell to secure more depth for the roster in the years to come.

Of the bunch, only the Yankees would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, with the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros closely on their heels for the AL's second wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays are going to challenge the Yankees as the AL East's third-best team behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. The fourth-best will be on the outside looking in. With Aaron Judge out for the foreseeable future, there is a massive hole in the lineup that has left the Yankees offense looking rather pedestrian.

The Phillies may be just two games out of a wild card spot, but the struggles of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber persist while Brandon Marsh has cooled off from his hot start. Six games on the road against the Tampa Ray Rays and Miami Marlins heading into the All-Star break will tell us a lot about where this team is heading as the trade deadline looms.