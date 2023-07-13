Bulls Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Trade: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu (sign-and-trade), Dalen Terry, a 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via POR), a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick and two pick swaps to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard



The Bulls, as you may have heard one time or a million more, have had a point guard problem ever since losing Ball to a knee injury in Jan. 2022. That's why this front office may have done a spit take upon reading the news of Lillard's trade request.



While Chicago did well to pivot toward Carter this summer, Lillard sits several tiers above him and everyone else in this lead guard rotation. Over the past four seasons, he's been a nightly source of 29.4 points (on 45.2/38/90.6 shooting), 7.6 assists and 4.0 threes. He's a true game-breaking talent on the offensive end, and the trickle-down effect on the rest of this roster could make Chicago almost unguardable.



How many defenses have answers for Lillard, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Vučević? Not enough to prevent this group from winning nightly races to 120-plus points. The Bulls would have a lot of defensive holes, but their offensive potency could overcome them.



If the Blazers are big believers in Williams (and, to a lesser extent, Dosunu and Terry), this might be enough for them to sign off on the swap.

