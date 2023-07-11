Mavericks Rumors: Josh Green, Jaden Hardy Considered 'Very Attractive Trade Pieces'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks notably brought Kyrie Irving back and landed Grant Williams this offseason, but they may not be done making moves.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on his Howdy Partners podcast (11:42 mark) that Josh Green and Jaden Hardy are seen as "very attractive trade pieces" around the league.

Dallas would be trading from a position of strength if it moved a backcourt or wing piece considering it has Luka Dončić, Irving, Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry and Green. Perhaps it could bolster its frontcourt or even land draft capital by moving Hardy or Green.

Every move figures to be made with a win-now slant for the Mavericks considering the pairing of Dončić and Irving. They were among the biggest disappointments in the league last season with a late collapse that left them outside of the playoffs and the play-in tournament, and there is surely a level of urgency in place.

After all, Dončić is under team control for just three more seasons and may eventually look elsewhere if the front office doesn't build a consistent winner around him.

Green (22) and Hardy (21) are both young playmakers who could be intriguing pieces for rebuilding teams looking toward the future. The former was a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft, while the latter was a second-round pick last year.

Hardy showed flashes as a rookie even in a secondary role, especially with his outside shooting. He connected on 40.4 percent of his three-pointers.

Green is coming off a career-best season in which he posted 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.

They are both players who could take another step and become important role players for Dallas this season if it doesn't decide to trade them. Both figure to see plenty of open looks from the outside given the amount of defensive attention Dončić and Irving draw, and their ability to take advantage will likely determine their playing time.

But they could also be on the move with teams reportedly interested in them as trade pieces.