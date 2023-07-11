Georgia's Kirby Smart Talks Team's Speeding Issues After 11th Violation Since Jan. 15

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed Tuesday the series of traffic-related citations involving a member of the team this year.

"I'll be the first to admit we haven't solved that issue or problem," he told reporters. "I don't honestly know that anybody has, but certainly for us, it's important to acknowledge it first. We've had a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We'll continue to do that."

Smart added that "I don't know if we can ever eradicate speeding" but said he intends to seek out possible solutions.

On Jan. 15, offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. Authorities determined that "excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash," per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was traveling in a different car alongside LeCroy and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

ESPN's Paula Lavigne reported in June that Georgia players had been cited for at least 10 more moving violations since Willock and LeCroy's crash. Another incident followed in July when police ticketed freshman linebacker Samuel M'Pemba for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.

An investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed how the issue spanned Smart's tenure:

"During Smart's time as the head coach, when about 350 athletes comprised his rosters, the police have charged Georgia players with traffic offenses nearly 300 times. Many violations were minor: not wearing a seatbelt or using a hand-held mobile device while driving, for example.

"But at least 60 times, players were caught driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit. They exceeded the limit by more than 30 mph in at least 14 of these instances and by 40 mph or more at least seven times."

One player, Kendall Milton, has gotten cited at least five times for traffic violations. Former linebacker Nolan Smith got five tickets as well before moving on to the NFL. Former cornerback Kelee Ringo was pulled over twice on the same road by the same police officer within a single week last October.

The AJC report said Smart "almost always lets athletes continue playing despite their off-field transgressions." He often declines to disclose what discipline he does hand out.

Lavigne shared a statement from the UGA Athletic Association in her report addressing the revelations.

"The Athletic Association recognizes the severity of reckless driving and is actively addressing recent incidents with educational measures, mentorship, and when necessary, punitive action," the organization said. "Baseless reports that suggest we tolerate this behavior are categorically false. Our coaches and administrators are deeply disappointed by the persistence of reckless driving and other misbehavior."