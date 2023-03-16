Jalen Carter Pleads No Contest to Racing Car Before Fatal Crash, Avoids Jail Time

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter will avoid jail time for street racing before the fatal January car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a mandatory defensive driving course that was approved by the state.

"We are happy that we were able to work with the solicitor general's office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case," Carter's lawyer, Kim Stephens, said. "Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends."

Stephens also said part of the agreement prevents the state from bringing additional charges in the future.

As Schlabach noted, police said LeCroy was driving the car that crashed while racing Carter, who was driving another car. Police said LeCroy was driving at 104 mph with a blood alcohol concentration of .197, approximately 2.5 times Georgia's legal limit.

Stephens' statement said Carter was not drinking nor under the influence of drugs, did not leave the scene of the accident until he was told he could and did not cause the crash.

"If the investigation had determined otherwise, Mr. Carter would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle under Georgia law, both felony offenses, and would have faced a lengthy prison sentence," Stephens said.

Carter is considered a highly regarded NFL draft prospect after helping lead Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the No. 2 overall player on its most recent big board.