How Repeat Super Bowl Champions Became a Thing of NFL's Past

How Repeat Super Bowl Champions Became a Thing of NFL's PastJuly 12, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs are, barely, the favorite to win this year's Super Bowl. However, you can't help but wonder if they'd have much better odds if not for the fact a team hasn't won back-to-back championships in the NFL since the New England Patriots did so back in 2003 and 2004.
It's damn hard to repeat these days, which is wild when you consider how dominant teams like the Chiefs, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have been at various points this century.
Let's look at the dynamics in play.
The Curse of the Defending Champs: By the Numbers
- Each of the 18 teams that won the Super Bowl between 2004 and 2021 failed to win the following season
- During that span, only three champions (Seattle Seahawks in 2013, New England in 2016, Kansas City in 2019) have returned to the Super Bowl the following season
- Also during that stretch, five teams (Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008, New York Giants in 2011, Baltimore Ravens in 2012, Denver Broncos in 2015, Los Angeles Rams in 2021) have failed to make the playoffs entirely as defending champions
So lately, you're more likely to miss the playoffs than to get back to the Super Bowl—let alone win it.
The Trend (Sort Of) Came out of Nowhere
- In the previous 15 seasons, four different teams repeated: 1988/1989 San Francisco 49ers, 1992/1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1997/1998 Denver Broncos, 2003/2004 Patriots
- When you consider that the Green Bay Packers won the NFL title the year before the first Super Bowl, nine of the first 39 Super Bowls (23 percent) were won by the reigning champion (since then, 0-for-18)
- Prior to this 18-year stretch, the longest the NFL went without a repeat champion was nine years (that's now been doubled)
The league by the numbers:
Why Has It Become So Difficult to Repeat?
Nine teams have successfully defended titles during the Super Bowl era, but only two of those came after the NFL implemented the current model of free agency in 1993 and adopted a salary cap in 1994.
Since then, parity has increased dramatically as player movement has become rampant compared to in previous eras. All but six teams have made the playoffs at least once in the last three years, and 12 different teams have won Super Bowls in the last 15 years (with only New England and Kansas City winning more than once). By comparison, just eight different franchises won the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 24-year stretch between 1972 and 1995.
Additionally, in the most pass-happy era in NFL history, the sport has become incredibly focused on the quarterback position. As a result of that dependency, it's easier for a good team's season to go sideways due to an injury or a slump from one player. There's more of an all-or-nothing element than ever.
On that quarterback note, because they've become more critical than ever, league-wide offensive philosophies have shifted in order to accommodate more quarterbacks from the college game. Whereas there used to be an obvious cream of the quarterback crop prior to and even at the turn of the century, there are more "franchise quarterbacks" now than ever before.
Another factor that has likely contributed to the trend more recently? The rookie wage, which has enabled teams that hit it right with stars atop the draft to stack up on the cheap before having to pay up.
Put it all together and it's not too surprising that the league has become so unpredictable.
What About Other Professional American Team Sports?
- Major League Baseball has always been a very tough repeat sport unless you're the New York Yankees. MLB hasn't had a repeat champion since the Yankees won three in a row between 1998 and 2000. They've had 11 different World Series champions in the last 17 seasons (compared to 13 in the NFL). During the NFL's Super Bowl era (1970-now), they've had just two threepeats (the aforementioned Yankees and the 1972-1974 Oakland Athletics) and three repeats (the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992/1993, Yankees in 1977/1978 and Cincinnati Reds in 1975/1976). In the last 100 years, the only repeats not involving the Yankees or A's or those aforementioned feats by the Jays and Reds.
- The NHL has come a long way from the Original Six days in which it felt like the Montreal Canadiens trampled on everyone every year. The league has had two repeat championships in the last decade (Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020/2021 and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016/2017), but the Detroit Red Wings' repeat in 1997/1998 is the only other occurrence in the last 30 years. They've had 12 different champions the last 18 years, which puts them right in the mix with the NFL and baseball in terms of title variability.
- The NBA continues to be a different animal. Five teams (the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers, 2002 Lakers, 2010 Lakers, 2012 Miami Heat and 2018 Golden State Warriors) have successfully defended titles this century. Only 13 NBA franchises have won titles in the last 40 years! The NFL, NBA and NHL have had as many winners in the last two decades or so. Smaller rosters, easier to build super teams. Duh. Still, they've progressed from when the Chicago Bulls won six championships in an eight-year span in the 1990s, and even more so from when the Boston Celtics won a silly eight in a row between 1959 and 1966.
Of course, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL have done their best to foster and maintain competitive balance and the unpredictability that goes along with it. But they've all had very unique rides.
Can the Chiefs Buck the Trend in the NFL?
Obviously, they're a slight favorite over the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. But the AFC is very competitive, Patrick Mahomes will have a target on his back and the offense will be adjusting two big changes at offensive tackle and wide receiver.
It won't be easy, but eventually somebody is going to end the run and a team led by Mahomes and Andy Reid makes a lot of sense. They have been to three of the last four Super Bowls and the defending champ has made it back every three years since 2014. Based on that pattern, the Chiefs (who lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the '20 campaign) are due to at least return.
Still, I'd put my money on the field.
