How Repeat Super Bowl Champions Became a Thing of NFL's Past

3 of 5

Set Number: X163521 TK1

Nine teams have successfully defended titles during the Super Bowl era, but only two of those came after the NFL implemented the current model of free agency in 1993 and adopted a salary cap in 1994.

Since then, parity has increased dramatically as player movement has become rampant compared to in previous eras. All but six teams have made the playoffs at least once in the last three years, and 12 different teams have won Super Bowls in the last 15 years (with only New England and Kansas City winning more than once). By comparison, just eight different franchises won the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 24-year stretch between 1972 and 1995.

Additionally, in the most pass-happy era in NFL history, the sport has become incredibly focused on the quarterback position. As a result of that dependency, it's easier for a good team's season to go sideways due to an injury or a slump from one player. There's more of an all-or-nothing element than ever.

On that quarterback note, because they've become more critical than ever, league-wide offensive philosophies have shifted in order to accommodate more quarterbacks from the college game. Whereas there used to be an obvious cream of the quarterback crop prior to and even at the turn of the century, there are more "franchise quarterbacks" now than ever before.

Another factor that has likely contributed to the trend more recently? The rookie wage, which has enabled teams that hit it right with stars atop the draft to stack up on the cheap before having to pay up.

Put it all together and it's not too surprising that the league has become so unpredictable.