MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox 'Opening Up for Business,' Giolito Linked to Reds, More

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Following a disappointing first half to the season, the Chicago White Sox are reportedly "opening up for business" and will be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported that the organization plans to seriously consider offers on all but four players on their roster, who they consider "cornerstones" of the franchise. Those players are pitcher Dylan Cease, first baseman Andrew Vaughn and outfielders Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert.

All four of them are still early in their careers, making their big league debut sometime over the last five seasons.

Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton, all of whom are soon-to-be free agents are the most likely to be dealt, according to Heyman.

Giolito, 28, is expected to fetch the most interest on the trade market with the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers among the early suitors for the former All-Star, who has reestablished himself as the ace on the White Sox pitching staff this season.

He has a 6-5 record this year to go along with a 3.45 ERA, 1.139 WHIP and 2.9 WAR over 112.1 innings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also a potential destination as they'll be looking to shore up a rotation that just lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery.

Trade rumors have been surrounding Giolito dating back to June, so it won't be too much of a surprise if and when he gets moved.

Giolito was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2012 and ultimately debuted with the team in 2016. However, he was traded to Chicago later that offseason. He went on to have three consecutive years in which he finished top 12 in the AL Cy Young vote from 2019-2021. He finished sixth in 2019 and seventh in 2020.

So, he'd be a boost to any contender that manages to acquire him, particularly the Reds, who are having a moment right now with a fun, young core and may just be a few pieces away from a magical year.

Heyman also noted that some of Chicago's other young talents, Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech, are not in that untouchable zone, interestingly enough.

The White Sox have struggled in a weak AL Central division, sitting in fourth place for most of the season and at 38-54 are eight games back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians. They now eye a hopefully quick rebuild with their four cornerstones in place.