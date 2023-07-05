Dodgers' Dustin May Will Have Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that pitcher Dustin May will undergo surgery on his right elbow to repair his flexor tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.

May, 25, has been out since his May 17 start against the Minnesota Twins. After completing the first inning, he didn't return for the rest of the game and ended up landing on the injured list the following day with a right forearm strain.

He is set to undergo the surgery on July 18 in Los Angeles.

This is the latest blow for May, a talented young arm that has had rotten injury luck since he was first called up to the majors in 2019. This will be the second major elbow surgery of his career, having undergone Tommy John surgery in May 2021.

He made his return to action in August of 2022 and made six starts last season.

May had a bright start to this campaign and seemed to have really found his stride in the Dodgers' rotation. He went 4-1 in nine starts with 2.63 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 48 innings.

His injury history has only allowed him to make 20 starts since 2021.

It's extremely bad news for the Dodgers, who have had their fair share of injuries to the starting rotation, nearly all their starters have missed at least some time this season. Most recently, Clayton Kershaw was placed on the IL with left shoulder soreness Monday and is expected to be back sometime after the All-Star break.

At 47-37, Los Angeles currently sits second in the NL West, two games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It also holds one of the Wild Card slots.