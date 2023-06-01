White Sox Trade Rumors: Execs Think Lucas Giolito Will Be Moved by 2023 MLB Deadline

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With the MLB trade deadline just two months away on Aug. 1, the Chicago White Sox could be ready to sell.

And one huge piece that might be on the move is one-time All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito, according to ESPN'S Jeff Passan.

Executives around the league told Passan that even if the White Sox manage to resurrect their season, it's expected that Giolito will be traded as he's set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Giolito, 28, was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2012 and ultimately debuted with the team in 2016. However, he was traded to Chicago later that offseason. He went on to have three consecutive years in which he finished top 12 in the AL Cy Young vote from 2019-2021. He finished sixth in 2019 and seventh in 2020.

But he's perhaps best known for what he accomplished on Aug. 25, 2020 when he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, becoming the 19th White Sox player to accomplish that feat.

He was the first to do so with 10 or more strikeouts, ending the game with 13 and just one walk.

The last two seasons have been a bit of a struggle, however. In 12 starts this season he has a 4-4 records and a 4.08 ERA, a far cry from the standard he had just a few seasons ago.

Passan also listed Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks as possible trade candidates for Chicago, but noted that the team could also delve into a full rebuild if the season continues going south.

He suggested that if the organization wants a great haul back, the White Sox could move ace pitcher Dylan Cease and star shortstop Tim Anderson, though it's highly unlikely with owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

At 25-35, Chicago sits in fourth place in an AL Central division in which no team is above .500. It is just seven games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins.