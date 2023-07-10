Report: Pat Fitzgerald Fired by Northwestern amid Hazing Allegations

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pat Fitzgerald's time as the head coach of the Northwestern football team has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big Ten school decided to fire him Monday.

Northwestern had already suspended him for two weeks following an investigation into hazing within the program. The school announced the suspension Friday, explaining the punishment came "following the completion of an independent investigation into allegations received after the end of the 2022 season."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.