Heisman Trophy Logo Changed Ahead of 2023 College Football Season

The Heisman Trophy is rebranding ahead of the 2023 college football season.

On Monday, the Heisman Trophy Trust released a new logo that will accompany the annual award. The Heisman silhouette is set against a gold background and includes a more defined outline of the statuette.

"Our refreshed logo kicks off an exciting new chapter for the Heisman Trophy Trust," said Heisman Trust president Michael Comerford. "This refresh is a cleaner version of the previous logo and gives us a chance to highlight the important charitable work the Heisman Trophy Trust has been doing for the last 20-plus years. So, while it's not a full overhaul, we feel it's a more modern version that better represents the Heisman Trophy Trust and our mission."

Luckily the trophy itself isn't going anywhere, so fans and players can continue to strike their Heisman pose.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will look to become the first player since Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1975 to successfully retain the award in the upcoming campaign.

Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 382 yards and 10 scores in his first year with the Trojans. He's the betting favorite (+550) ahead of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+1200) and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (+1200) to repeat as the Heisman winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.

