Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Shut Down for Rest of NBA Summer League After 2 Appearances

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Victor Wembanyama Show in Las Vegas has officially come to an end.

According to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, the San Antonio Spurs said the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been shut down for the remainder of summer league after playing in two games this past weekend.

