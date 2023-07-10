X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Shut Down for Rest of NBA Summer League After 2 Appearances

    Doric SamJuly 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs claps his hands as he walks on the court during a break in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Victor Wembanyama Show in Las Vegas has officially come to an end.

    According to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, the San Antonio Spurs said the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been shut down for the remainder of summer league after playing in two games this past weekend.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

