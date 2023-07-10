X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Blazers with Scoot Henderson Injured

    Jack MurrayJuly 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: San Antonio Spurs huddle up during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Although Round 1 of Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama wasn't in the cards for Sunday's NBA Summer League matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, fans still had several compelling stories to follow.

    The Trail Blazers won 85-80 despite missing Henderson, who was out with a shoulder injury. In his place was Michael Devoe, a 2022 undrafted player who spent 2022-23 in the G League. Devoe led all scorers with 29 points, also tallying five assists, two steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

    Still, the story had little to do with Portland's gritty effort. All eyes were on 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who was coming off of a disappointing first game in the Summer League.

    He lived up to his expectations in this one. The French teenager put up 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the losing effort, showcasing his extreme talent on multiple plays.

    After receiving a barrage of criticism on Twitter in his first outing, the thoughts on this one were very different.

    Spurs Culture @SpursCulture

    Victor Wembanyama stats tonight:<br><br>27 PTS<br>12 REB <br>3 BLK<br>1 STL<br>64.3 FG%<br>50.0 3P%<br><br>Just getting comfortable👀 <a href="https://t.co/tWeqSKBA2Y">pic.twitter.com/tWeqSKBA2Y</a>

    Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Blazers with Scoot Henderson Injured
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

    Victor Wembanyama, 19, skipped the Summer Players Party at Tao nightclub hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and the NBA's Players Association. He declined the invitation to get his rest ahead of today's game. Learning that Victor doesn't play about his sleep.

    NBA @NBA

    Victor Wembanyama THREE 🎯<br><br>He's up to 22 PTS on ESPN2. <a href="https://t.co/bGQMS8cAW4">pic.twitter.com/bGQMS8cAW4</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Victor Wembanyama tonight:<br><br>27 Points<br>12 Rebounds<br>3 Blocks<br>64% FG<br>2/4 3PM<br><br>🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/TZR0ivKC3s">pic.twitter.com/TZR0ivKC3s</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Victor Wembanyama followed up a disappointing NBA Summer League debut with a MONSTER game 2 against the Blazers 😤💪 <a href="https://t.co/WeHWpg9jW3">pic.twitter.com/WeHWpg9jW3</a>

    B-Easy @BEasysports

    Victor Wembanyama scored 27 points and had 12 boards in his second summer league game.<br><br>WARNING: here come the "ITS JUST ONE GAME" clowns who called him a bust after his first summer league game. <br><br>Fair warning.

    Brian Chapman @bchapsports

    I can't hear those Wembanyama doubters. <br>They're awfully quiet tonight. <a href="https://t.co/nFsBVEz0zF">https://t.co/nFsBVEz0zF</a>

    The performance showed progress for Wembanyama, and the Spurs are set to tip-off next against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 10:30 E.T.