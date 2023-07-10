Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Blazers with Scoot Henderson Injured

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Although Round 1 of Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama wasn't in the cards for Sunday's NBA Summer League matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, fans still had several compelling stories to follow.

The Trail Blazers won 85-80 despite missing Henderson, who was out with a shoulder injury. In his place was Michael Devoe, a 2022 undrafted player who spent 2022-23 in the G League. Devoe led all scorers with 29 points, also tallying five assists, two steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

Still, the story had little to do with Portland's gritty effort. All eyes were on 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who was coming off of a disappointing first game in the Summer League.

He lived up to his expectations in this one. The French teenager put up 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the losing effort, showcasing his extreme talent on multiple plays.

After receiving a barrage of criticism on Twitter in his first outing, the thoughts on this one were very different.

The performance showed progress for Wembanyama, and the Spurs are set to tip-off next against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 10:30 E.T.