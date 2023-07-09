Report: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Out vs. Wembanyama, Spurs With Shoulder Injury

Candice Ward/Getty Images

NBA fans will have to wait until the regular season to see round one of Wembanyama vs Henderson.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Scoot Henderson would be sitting out of the Portland Trail Blazers's Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs with a shoulder injury.

This would have been the first time that the world got to see Henderson, the No. 3 overall selection at the 2023 NBA Draft, face off against Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 Pick in the draft.

Henderson suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers contest against the Houston Rockets. He scored 15 points in his first action with Portland, adding five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Wembanyama made his Spurs debut the same night, scoring nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists. He had a difficult day shooting, going 2-13, and was overall outshined by No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

While the Summer League contests are truly just exhibition games, getting to see Wembanyama show his stuff against Miller and Henderson in back-to-back games was going to be exciting for eager basketball fans. Instead, Wembanyama will take on the Henderson-less Blazers Sunday at 8:00 E.T.