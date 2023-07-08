X

    Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Hornets' Brandon Miller

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets on July 7, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The top two overall picks in the NBA draft battled on Friday, and it was Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs emerging victorious over Brandon Miller's Charlotte Hornets 76-68 on Friday in Las Vegas.

    Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Meanwhile, Miller dropped 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and three steals.

    Both players struggled from the field but made impacts elsewhere on the court.

    Understandably, the 7'5" Wembanyama was a massive problem down low for the Hornets, who had a lot of trouble scoring in the paint (or at all).

    Meanwhile, Miller stayed active on the boards and on the defensive end to prevent the Spurs from turning this into a rout.

    Granted, this wasn't the prettiest game for either player, especially with all the missed shots, and Twitter reaction reflected that in some ways.

    On the other hand, it was also understood by some that this was one summer league game, and these two potential superstars have a long way to go.

    Here's a snapshot of some Twitter reaction for both players—the good, bad and ugly.

    Nico @elitetakes_

    Brandon Miller is dealing with one of the worst professional basketball offenses I've ever seen, dead serious. <br><br>No ball movement or cohesive screening, just vibes. Bunch of bucket hungry guards trying to play together

    Reece @reecec1102

    Hornets fans seeing Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller play in Summer League <a href="https://t.co/GssZ1Scadj">pic.twitter.com/GssZ1Scadj</a>

    QueenCityMuse @QueenCityMuse

    Brandon Miller in Summer League tonight:<br><br>16 PTS<br>11 REB<br>3 STL<br>5-15 FG<br><br>Showed flashes on both sides of the ball. <a href="https://t.co/SPUxwJjYlm">pic.twitter.com/SPUxwJjYlm</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    brandon miller really outplayed wemby head to head dats gonna bode well for his confidence <br><br>but man wemby is gonna be an elite shot blocker day 1

    Balta @Balta77

    Best game by Brandon Miller thus far in Summer League. Looked more comfortable and confident. Didn't shoot it well, but looked more aggressive and demonstrated some of the upside that many are hoping he brings to Charlotte.

    Darian 🐦‍⬛ @truzzbuzz

    Brandon Miller tonight:<br><br>- double double<br>- excellent on ball defending <br>- showed an ability to create his own shot<br>- great ability to find the open man<br><br>I've seen enough! He is very much of what the Hornets needed <a href="https://t.co/nBvf1nisMF">pic.twitter.com/nBvf1nisMF</a>

    embrey @embreyNBA

    Brandon Miller made the city proud tonight 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/Zf7etRtAhO">pic.twitter.com/Zf7etRtAhO</a>

    Chase Pletcher @ChasePletcher4

    Brandon Miller: "I'm Open!"<br><br>Every hornets summer league guard: <a href="https://t.co/eoL1ncGNIK">pic.twitter.com/eoL1ncGNIK</a>

    Name cannot be blank @_blackmanrising

    Okay. The Hornets FO is trash. But, that's not Brandon Miller's fault. I do see him as a bit of project, however. Early, he has a good feel for the game, can find teammates, can run the offense. Good shooter off P&amp;R and off the catch.

    Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille

    Julian Champagnie has been the best player on the floor in a game that includes Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sjubb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sjubb</a>

    Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper

    Let's be real. Victor Wembanyama could've never lived up to the hype that was put out there. Now he's past his "debut" so to speak (even though his 1st regular season game is his legit debut), that takes massive pressure off him. If he plays a 2nd game, guarantee he plays freer.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    They compared Wembanyama to Kareem and LeBron but really he's just Rudy Gobert with a green light.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    What has always given me supreme confidence about Victor Wembanyama is if all else goes wrong he's still going to be a DPOY candidate<br><br>His shot blocking frame and instincts are elite level right now and the offensive game will come over time<br><br>Pretty ridiculous floor as a player

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller tonight: <a href="https://t.co/334zBO6Ott">pic.twitter.com/334zBO6Ott</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Best way I can describe Victor Wembanyama's summer league debut is that it was uncomfortable to watch. But I'll buy any Wemby stock being sold tonight.

    Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData

    Pretty disappointing night in the matchup between the first two picks, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. The two guys went 7/28 combined and 4/16 from 3 in their first matchup. <br><br>Wemby showed off his insane versatility and smooth handles and shooting stroke while dominating… <a href="https://t.co/0mo1owAuX9">pic.twitter.com/0mo1owAuX9</a>

    RAMEY @HoodieRamey

    The Victor Wembanyama hate is so corny lmao

    The Spurs will now face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Charlotte will play the Los Angeles Lakers at 4 p.m. on the same day.