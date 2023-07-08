Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Hornets' Brandon Miller

Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Hornets' Brandon MillerJuly 8, 2023
The top two overall picks in the NBA draft battled on Friday, and it was Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs emerging victorious over Brandon Miller's Charlotte Hornets 76-68 on Friday in Las Vegas.
Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Meanwhile, Miller dropped 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Both players struggled from the field but made impacts elsewhere on the court.
Understandably, the 7'5" Wembanyama was a massive problem down low for the Hornets, who had a lot of trouble scoring in the paint (or at all).
Meanwhile, Miller stayed active on the boards and on the defensive end to prevent the Spurs from turning this into a rout.
Granted, this wasn't the prettiest game for either player, especially with all the missed shots, and Twitter reaction reflected that in some ways.
On the other hand, it was also understood by some that this was one summer league game, and these two potential superstars have a long way to go.
Here's a snapshot of some Twitter reaction for both players—the good, bad and ugly.
Darian 🐦⬛ @truzzbuzz
Brandon Miller tonight:<br><br>- double double<br>- excellent on ball defending <br>- showed an ability to create his own shot<br>- great ability to find the open man<br><br>I've seen enough! He is very much of what the Hornets needed <a href="https://t.co/nBvf1nisMF">pic.twitter.com/nBvf1nisMF</a>
Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper
Let's be real. Victor Wembanyama could've never lived up to the hype that was put out there. Now he's past his "debut" so to speak (even though his 1st regular season game is his legit debut), that takes massive pressure off him. If he plays a 2nd game, guarantee he plays freer.
Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1
What has always given me supreme confidence about Victor Wembanyama is if all else goes wrong he's still going to be a DPOY candidate<br><br>His shot blocking frame and instincts are elite level right now and the offensive game will come over time<br><br>Pretty ridiculous floor as a player
Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData
Pretty disappointing night in the matchup between the first two picks, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. The two guys went 7/28 combined and 4/16 from 3 in their first matchup. <br><br>Wemby showed off his insane versatility and smooth handles and shooting stroke while dominating… <a href="https://t.co/0mo1owAuX9">pic.twitter.com/0mo1owAuX9</a>
The Spurs will now face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Charlotte will play the Los Angeles Lakers at 4 p.m. on the same day.