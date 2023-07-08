Hot Takes on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama vs. Hornets' Brandon Miller

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The top two overall picks in the NBA draft battled on Friday, and it was Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs emerging victorious over Brandon Miller's Charlotte Hornets 76-68 on Friday in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Meanwhile, Miller dropped 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Both players struggled from the field but made impacts elsewhere on the court.

Understandably, the 7'5" Wembanyama was a massive problem down low for the Hornets, who had a lot of trouble scoring in the paint (or at all).

Meanwhile, Miller stayed active on the boards and on the defensive end to prevent the Spurs from turning this into a rout.

Granted, this wasn't the prettiest game for either player, especially with all the missed shots, and Twitter reaction reflected that in some ways.

On the other hand, it was also understood by some that this was one summer league game, and these two potential superstars have a long way to go.

Here's a snapshot of some Twitter reaction for both players—the good, bad and ugly.

The Spurs will now face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Charlotte will play the Los Angeles Lakers at 4 p.m. on the same day.