    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Says He 'Didn't Really Know What I Was Doing' in Debut

    Adam WellsJuly 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama looked like a 19-year-old in his first NBA game during the San Antonio Spurs' 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League on Friday night.

    Speaking to reporters after his 2-of-13 shooting effort, Wembanyama admitted "I didn't really know what I was doing on the court, but I'm trying to learn."

    Bleacher Report

    "I didn't really know what I was doing on the court, but I'm trying to learn"<br><br>Wemby on his Spurs debut <a href="https://t.co/auJ8U2MYqm">pic.twitter.com/auJ8U2MYqm</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

