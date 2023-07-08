Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Says He 'Didn't Really Know What I Was Doing' in Debut

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama looked like a 19-year-old in his first NBA game during the San Antonio Spurs' 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters after his 2-of-13 shooting effort, Wembanyama admitted "I didn't really know what I was doing on the court, but I'm trying to learn."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

