WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

1 of 1

Finn Balor opened the show with a promo about how Damian Priest has been the issue with Judgment Day ever since he won Money in the Bank. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley came out to talk him into settling this backstage. Balor ended up walking to the back, leaving Ripley to give a short promo challenging anyone to step up to her.

Seth Rollins came out with a big plate of Buffalo wings and taunted his opponent for the night to get a pop from the crowd before heading to the back. Next up was McIntyre to make his entrance for his match with Riddle against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Gunther was there to watch his boys do his dirty work for him.

Riddle and McIntyre seemed to be working well as a tag team early on as they kept Vinci on defense, but as soon as he was able to tag Kaiser, Imperium took control.

The Bro spent a long time in the ring taking punishment from both opponents while The Scottish Warrior paced on the apron like a predator waiting to strike. It took a few tries, but Riddle finally made the hot tag and McIntyre went on a rampage.

It's great to see McIntyre back on TV and looking just as good in the ring as ever. His break seems to have refreshed him a bit, which is always a good thing. This was a solid opening tag team match even if the outcome was as predictable as it gets.

McIntyre won with a Claymore Kick to Vinci while Riddle held Kaiser back in an ankle lock.

Winners: Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations