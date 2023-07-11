8 Bold Predictions for 2023 NFL Training Camp

4 of 8

AP Photo/John Locher

The Las Vegas Raiders have remained tight-lipped about negotiations with Josh Jacobs. While no one knows what the running back wants or how much the team is willing to pay him beyond a $10.1 million franchise tender, we can guess that the ball-carrier isn't close to an extension.

Over the past month, Jacobs has posted two cryptic tweets that could be construed as a threat to hold out for a new deal, and that he wants (in his view) a fair shake at the negotiating table.

The Raiders don't seem eager to sign Jacobs at a premium price. If that's the case, the two sides may explore trade options.

The Raiders selected running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown in the fourth and seventh rounds of the 2022 draft, respectively. They resigned Ameer Abdullah, and going back to his time in New England, Brandon Bolden has played under head coach Josh McDaniels for nine (active) seasons since 2012.

None of the Raiders running backs have come close to matching Jacobs' recent productivity, but McDaniels may revert to a running back by committee approach as he's done in New England. In the event that happens, a team in the market for a running back may have an enticing offer for Jacobs.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the New York Jets have been "gaining momentum" in pursuit of free-agent running back Dalvin Cook (h/t Paul Andrew Esden Jr. of The Score 1260).

That being said, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook has "multiple offers" and will "command a significant contract."

If the Jets miss out on Cook, they can pivot to Jacobs. Vegas could make its All-Pro running back available for a Day 2 pick, and Gang Green may be willing to meet that demand with the cap space ($22.7 million) to give him a short-term pay raise in a sign-and-trade scenario.

Keep in mind that Jets running back Breece Hall's status remains unclear as he recovers from a torn ACL. Also, New York is in win-now mode with 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the roster.