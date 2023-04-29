Clayton Tune NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' QB

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 220

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 31 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.64

3-CONE: 6.89

SHUTTLE: 4.25

VERTICAL: 37 1/2"

BROAD: 122"

POSITIVES

— Very good athlete. Quick in tight spaces, and good speed to scramble effectively.

— Clean, fast release that helps him stay on time.

— Good touch and accuracy. Does very well to layer in throws and lead WRs for YAC.

— Shows the ability to progress through reads and get to his check-downs on time.

— Flashes of good anticipation in beating zone coverages.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average arm strength. Struggles to drive the ball outside the numbers.

— Poor ability to trigger and complete throws versus tight windows. Often double-clutches or turns down the throw.

— Below-average pocket command. Fares better when he can just leave the pocket.

— Prone to forcing mistakes versus late coverage rotations on the back end.

NOTES

— DOB: March 23, 1999

— 3-star recruit in 2018

— 42 career starts

— 2022 first-team All-AAC

OVERALL

Clayton Tune is an experienced passer who brings enough scrambling ability and accuracy to stick around in the pros.

Tune's accuracy is his best trait. Not only does he show generally good ball placement across the board, but his touch is excellent. On plays where he needs to layer throws in with care, such as corners and seam throws, Tune shows great arc and placement. Tune's understanding of zone coverages helps him with that. Tune generally does well to process basic zone coverages and throw to soft spots in the zone, anticipating windows fairly well.

Better yet, Tune can make plays with his legs. He won't crack the top tier of NFL rushers, but he can be in that next tier of players with ample explosiveness, open-field speed and the willingness to just take off and go. He isn't much of a designed runner, but he can be a pesky scrambler.

Where Tune falls short is making high-level NFL throws. The primary issue is Tune's arm is lacking. He struggles to push the ball outside the numbers or down the field, and throws often die out on him past about 12 yards. Additionally, Tune tends to outright refuse tight-window throws. Those plays too often result in missed opportunities or sacks. Tune, likewise, can get caught hesitating when presented with late coverage rotations from the safeties.

Tune's athleticism alone gives him a shot. He has a decent frame and plenty of movement skills to stick around as a scrambler. Tune's baseline understanding of zone coverages and great ball placement give him solid ground to stand on as well. That said, Tune's ceiling is severely limited by his arm talent and indecision when it comes to making difficult throws. Tune's best fit is as a backup in a spread-out offense that allows him to find open windows and make use of his athletic ability as a scrambler.

GRADE: 6.1 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 165

POSITION RANK: QB9

PRO COMPARISON: Gardner Minshew

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen