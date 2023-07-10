X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Pelé, Hamm, Beckham, Zidane Among Legends on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: David Beckham attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    EA Sports revealed the cover of its ultimate edition for FC 24, featuring legends like Pelé, Mia Hamm, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Johan Cruyff to go along with modern superstars like Erling Haaland, Vinícius Jr. and Bukayo Saka.

    EA SPORTS FC @EASPORTSFC

    The stars of The World's Game are in the club.<br><br>Presenting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FC24?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FC24</a> Ultimate Edition Cover <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EASPORTSFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EASPORTSFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/zEzGWdbHwa">pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa</a>

    EA Sports also dropped its announcement trailer on Monday:

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.