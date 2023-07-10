Pelé, Hamm, Beckham, Zidane Among Legends on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover

Pelé, Hamm, Beckham, Zidane Among Legends on EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition CoverJuly 10, 2023
EA Sports revealed the cover of its ultimate edition for FC 24, featuring legends like Pelé, Mia Hamm, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Johan Cruyff to go along with modern superstars like Erling Haaland, Vinícius Jr. and Bukayo Saka.
EA SPORTS FC @EASPORTSFC
The stars of The World's Game are in the club.<br><br>Presenting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FC24?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FC24</a> Ultimate Edition Cover <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EASPORTSFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EASPORTSFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/zEzGWdbHwa">pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa</a>
EA Sports also dropped its announcement trailer on Monday:
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
