5 Wild NBA Trades That Could Actually Work

Miami Heat receive: Zach LaVine and Dalen Terry



Chicago Bulls receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jović



There's a reason why the Heat are in hot pursuit of Damian Lillard, and no, it isn't simply due to Pat Riley's proclivity for whale-hunting. This bunch badly needs an offensive jolt.



This past season, Miami averaged a paltry 112.3 points per 100 possessions. That ranked 25th overall and dead last among all postseason participants—play-in tournament teams included. Incredible (and unsustainable) shot-making helped fuel their run to the NBA Finals, but it could only mask this weakness for so long. In the championship round, Miami averaged a dismal 96.4 points per contest while shooting 40.7 percent as a team.



Herro, the team's third-leading scorer in the regular season, was injured for all but the first game of Miami's playoff run. However, he played 67 games and logged 2,337 minutes in the regular season, when the Heat were one of the league's least efficient offenses.



Miami needs more offense than a healthy Herro can provide. That's why upgrading to LaVine could be so compelling, particularly if the Heat don't have the assets to land Lillard.



Over the past four seasons, LaVine has been a nightly source of 25.5 points on 47.9/39.0/83.9 shooting and 4.5 assists. The only other players to average 25 points and four assists with a 47/39/80 slash during that stretch are Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.



LaVine is an elite offensive player. Sure, he has his defensive drawbacks—as does Lillard—but teaming him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could bring out the best of all three. And Miami, which needs another point guard after losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, could work its developmental magic on Terry, a 2022 first-rounder with the defense and activity to be a #HeatCulture fit.



Meanwhile, Chicago could be wary of plateauing as a play-in team and see this trade as a way of raising its ceiling. This trade package is somewhat future-focused, but not in a way that would waste the remaining prime years of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.



Herro is close to matching LaVine's production already. Robinson would scratch a huge itching for spacing. Jović rarely saw the floor as a rookie, but if he gets a chance, he could be an interesting change-of-pace reserve for his combination of size (6'10"), scoring versatility and playmaking.

