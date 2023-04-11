Trae Young on Hawks Trade Rumors: 'Could Be False, Could Be True, You Never Know'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Trae Young has been included in various trade rumors this season, but the Atlanta Hawks star isn't focused on recent speculation that he could be moved this summer as the team prepares for a matchup against the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

"It could be false, could be true, you never know," Young said following the Hawks' shootaround in Miami on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday that Hawks ownership gave the front office the "green light" to make roster moves this summer, which includes the exploration of trade opportunities involving Young.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes also reported in December that Young "could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade."

When the Hawks finished the 2020-21 season fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record, clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2017 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, there was optimism that the future would be bright with Young as the team's leader.

However, the Hawks have been on a downward spiral since then.

The Hawks finished the 2021-22 campaign eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 43-39 record and were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason.

The franchise then went out and acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to pair alongside Young during the 2022-23 campaign, but the Hawks again finished the regular season eighth in the East with a 41-41 record and now have to play Miami in the play-in tournament.

This season also saw head coach Nate McMillan fired and replaced with Quin Snyder. Additionally, Travis Schlenk stepped down as president of basketball operations.

With new leadership in charge, it's no surprise that Young may be shopped during the offseason. While he's solid offensively, he's rather inconsistent and has struggled to develop his defensive game over his first five seasons in the association.

In 73 games this season, the 24-year-old averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

Young is under contract through 2027 after signing a five-year, $207 million max extension in August 2021. It's unclear which teams might be interested in adding the point guard, who will surely have a high price tag if made available.