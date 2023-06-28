Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: Mavs, Rockets, Pelicans, More Inquired about Raptors PF

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Several teams have reportedly looked into the availability of Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings have all called the Raptors to inquire about Siakam.

Grange added that while most of the talks have been preliminary at best, the Raptors are not against listening to offers for their top player.

Regarding the Raptors, a league source told Grange they are "not the easiest team to figure out."

The 29-year-old Siakam has spent his entire NBA career in Toronto, and played a sizable role in the Raptors winning their first and only championship in 2019.

Since Kawhi Leonard left the Raptors in free agency after the 2018-19 season, Siakam has been elevated to the role of top offensive option in Toronto, and he has parlayed that into two All-Star selections.

Last season, Siakam averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 5.8 assists to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers made. He also shot 48.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

As good as Siakam was, and as deep as the Raptors' roster was, they went just 41-41 and missed the playoffs after getting knocked out in the postseason play-in tournament.

That led to the Raptors firing head coach Nick Nurse, and it could result in some significant roster turnover as well.

Point guard Fred VanVleet, who is arguably the heart and soul of the team, is a free agent and could leave to play elsewhere for the first time in his career. Center Jakob Poeltl is also hitting free agency.

Additionally, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. could both be entering the final year of their contracts in 2023-24, making them potential trade candidates.

Siakam signed a four-year, $136.9 million contract extension in 2021, but next season is the final year of his deal, meaning Toronto could conceivably lose him for nothing in free agency next offseason.

If the Raptors have any thought of entering a rebuild, Siakam represents their best trade chip and a player who could land them a massive return.

He could also be a great fit on several of the teams who reportedly inquired about him, as he wouldn't necessarily have to be the go-to player.

Pairing him with Luka Dončić in Dallas could be a recipe for success, as could playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta or De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento.

The Raptors seemingly have yet to make a commitment one way or another regarding what direction they want to go in, but if VanVleet signs elsewhere in free agency, that could be the push they need to strongly consider tearing things down by trading key pieces like Siakam.