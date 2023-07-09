Warriors' Stephen Curry Earns Ambassador of Golf Award for Forming 'Underrated' Tour

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry was named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf Award winner, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, as recognization for his Underrated Golf campaign and his $6 million pledge in 2019 to fully fund the Howard University men's and women's golf programs.

Curry said it was "very surreal" to win the award and added it gave him "more inspiration and encouragement to keep doing what I'm doing."

According to the Underrated Golf website, the initiative is "dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for youth from underserved communities to gain access to all of the opportunities the sport of golf offers" and is "focused on equal representation of all genders, while being a force multiplier for them to realize their potential, positively impact the sport and be true benefactors to all participants in the game."

Curry was also named the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion in May, which recognized his efforts across various voting initiatives, his work within the golfing community and other charitable endeavors.