UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal Wants to Train Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal is the latest UFC fighter to join in the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fray.

Gamebred offered to train Musk for a potential fight against Zuckerberg, telling TMZ Sports he has a kinship with the Twitter boss.

Elon, if you're watching this, I mean, we all know you're a smart dude, man. You're going to want as many options, missiles, if you're going to war, right, you're going to want the snipers, you're going to want everything. Give your boy a shot, man! I can show you some techniques to deal with these jiu-jitsu guys that they don't like.

I'm not going to be teaching all this arm bar stuff. I'm just gonna show you some techniques to break someone's face, man.

The public beef between Musk and Zuckerberg has drawn a ton of national attention, with fighters hungry to throw their hat into the ring. Jon Jones offered to train Zuckerberg, while UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has been Team Musk.

As much as it would delight the world, it's highly unlikely we ever see the billionaire power players step into an Octagon to throw hands. There is entirely too much pride—and potential embarrassment—on the line for both parties, who will likely have their advisers begging them to steer clear of public fisticuffs.

Instead, this is mostly an opportunity for people in the MMA world to pick their sides in the Twitter vs. Facebook saga.